Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC) will report ($0.55) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the lowest is ($0.71). Bicycle Therapeutics reported earnings of ($1.40) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to ($1.77). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.35) to ($1.68). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bicycle Therapeutics.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.19). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.80% and a negative net margin of 414.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BCYC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.50 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

BCYC traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.08. 1,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,046. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.75. The firm has a market cap of $284.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of -0.56. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.24 and a 1 year high of $20.10.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $179,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 32,450.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 62.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 219,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 84,238 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

