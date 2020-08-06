Biffa (LON:BIFF) Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Biffa PLC (LON:BIFF) fell 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 200 ($2.46) and last traded at GBX 203.50 ($2.50), 152,277 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 83% from the average session volume of 890,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 205 ($2.52).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC raised their price objective on Biffa from GBX 225 ($2.77) to GBX 230 ($2.83) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup raised Biffa to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.58) price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Biffa from GBX 300 ($3.69) to GBX 250 ($3.08) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Biffa in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biffa has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 241 ($2.97).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 203.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 231.54. The stock has a market cap of $616.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37.

In related news, insider Michael Topham sold 93,817 shares of Biffa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 196 ($2.41), for a total transaction of £183,881.32 ($226,287.62).

Biffa (LON:BIFF)

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four divisions: Industrial & Commercial, Municipal, Resource Recovery & Treatment, and Energy. The company is involved in the collection, treatment, processing, and disposal of industrial and commercial waste and recyclable materials; production and sale of energy from waste; and sale of recovered commodities, such as paper, glass, metals, and plastic.

