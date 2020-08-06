Big Rock Brewery (OTCMKTS:BRBMF) Trading 11.2% Higher

Shares of Big Rock Brewery Inc (OTCMKTS:BRBMF) traded up 11.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.40 and last traded at $3.40, 145 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.19. The stock has a market cap of $21.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.98 and a beta of 0.34.

Big Rock Brewery (OTCMKTS:BRBMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Big Rock Brewery had a negative return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $6.66 million for the quarter.

About Big Rock Brewery (OTCMKTS:BRBMF)

Big Rock Brewery Inc produces, markets, and distributes craft beers and ciders in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. It offers a selection of ales and lagers, and seasonal beers and ciders under the Alberta Genuine Draft, Alta Light, Big Rock Grill, Big Rock Honey Brown Lager, Dunkelweizen, Eddies, Grasshopper Ale, Magpie Rye Ale, McNally's Extra Ale, Scottish Style Heavy Ale, Warthog Ale, Rock Creek, and Traditional Ale names.

