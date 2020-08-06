Binance USD Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. In the last week, Binance USD has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One Binance USD token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00008544 BTC on exchanges including Binance and HitBTC. Binance USD has a total market cap of $155.63 million and approximately $247.24 million worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001385 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00041367 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $579.34 or 0.04938367 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002181 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00051699 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00030525 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00013629 BTC.

About Binance USD

Binance USD (CRYPTO:BUSD) is a token. It was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 155,269,622 tokens. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @

. The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd. Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos.

Binance USD Token Trading

Binance USD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

