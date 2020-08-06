BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Analysts at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $116.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.48.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $119.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 157.67 and a beta of 1.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $62.88 and a 52-week high of $131.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.91.

In related news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $300,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,340 shares in the company, valued at $5,456,669. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 126,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $16,430,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,551,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 195,760 shares of company stock valued at $24,440,915. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 21.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 199,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,837,000 after acquiring an additional 35,194 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 13.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at $204,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 16.1% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 105,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,996,000 after purchasing an additional 14,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 47,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

