BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Stock Price Down 5.2%

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) shares traded down 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $76.58 and last traded at $77.08, 3,169,281 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 88% from the average session volume of 1,687,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.30.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on BioNTech from $75.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BofA Securities raised BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bryan, Garnier & Co upped their target price on BioNTech from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on BioNTech from $42.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.27.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -81.14.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.90 million. Sell-side analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNTX. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in BioNTech during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in BioNTech during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in BioNTech during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in BioNTech during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter worth $47,000. 2.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 for prostate cancer; BNT113 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114, which is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; and BNT115 and BNT116 to treat other cancers, including ovarian cancer.

