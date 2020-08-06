Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Shares Up 1.1%

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) shot up 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.06 and last traded at $1.04, 248,080 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 142% from the average session volume of 102,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

A number of research firms have commented on BIREF. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Raymond James upgraded Birchcliff Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.97.

About Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

