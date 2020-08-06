Bitball Treasure Price Up 69.5% This Week (BTRS)

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. In the last week, Bitball Treasure has traded up 69.5% against the US dollar. One Bitball Treasure token can now be purchased for about $221.07 or 0.01867089 BTC on exchanges. Bitball Treasure has a total market capitalization of $99.48 million and approximately $83.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.12 or 0.00794930 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008473 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00008249 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00005900 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000187 BTC.

BackPacker Coin (BPC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00008662 BTC.

Bitball Treasure Profile

Bitball Treasure is a token. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000 tokens. The official message board for Bitball Treasure is medium.com/@bitballerc20. Bitball Treasure’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com.

Buying and Selling Bitball Treasure

Bitball Treasure can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using US dollars.

