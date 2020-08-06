Bitcoin Cash (BCH) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.77 Billion

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $319.50 or 0.02698345 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kuna, Bleutrade, Kucoin and Livecoin. Bitcoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $5.91 billion and $2.77 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11,840.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.41 or 0.00611580 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003722 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00009383 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000121 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000433 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,482,850 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Bitcoin Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptomate, CoinBene, CEX.IO, Liqui, Bitfinex, Upbit, UEX, cfinex, Coinnest, Coinhub, Bitbns, COSS, Stocks.Exchange, Bittrex, CoinEgg, Fatbtc, SouthXchange, Coinbase Pro, Bitso, RightBTC, Waves Decentralized Exchange, DSX, BiteBTC, YoBit, BitForex, DragonEX, Liquid, Bit-Z, Bithumb, Mercado Bitcoin, Independent Reserve, BtcTrade.im, TOPBTC, Instant Bitex, BTC Trade UA, Coinsuper, Coinrail, Iquant, OKEx, HitBTC, Koineks, Bitstamp, Gate.io, CPDAX, Binance, BitMarket, OKCoin International, WazirX, Huobi, Livecoin, bitFlyer, BTCC, Trade Satoshi, Bibox, Braziliex, Graviex, Bisq, BTC Markets, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Trade By Trade, Exmo, Allcoin, Kraken, CoinFalcon, Kuna, Cryptohub, Bittylicious, xBTCe, Exrates, Gatecoin, IDCM, Korbit, Poloniex, CoinExchange, Coinone, MBAex, Buda, Cobinhood, Indodax, ACX, CoinTiger, Negocie Coins, BX Thailand, Tidex, Coinbe, Bitinka, CoinEx, Coinroom, Ovis, ZB.COM, Coinfloor, Bitsane, Coinsquare, HBUS, Zebpay, ChaoEX, QuadrigaCX, Mercatox, EXX, GOPAX, Kucoin, Zaif, FCoin, Bit2C, BigONE, Cryptopia, BitBay, Vebitcoin, Bitbank, Koinex, Sistemkoin, OTCBTC, Crex24, Coindeal, Koinim, CryptoBridge, Bleutrade, Altcoin Trader, C2CX, QBTC, B2BX, WEX and ABCC. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase.

