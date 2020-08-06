Bitcoinus (BITS) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $19.00

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 6th. During the last week, Bitcoinus has traded 97.4% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoinus token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Bitcoinus has a total market cap of $6,966.88 and $19.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00035711 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,547.65 or 0.98600691 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000739 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00161081 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 35.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001078 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004262 BTC.

Bitcoinus Profile

Bitcoinus (CRYPTO:BITS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 17th, 2014. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 tokens. The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz. The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com.

Bitcoinus Token Trading

Bitcoinus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoinus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoinus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

