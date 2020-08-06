Bitradio Trading Up 8.2% Over Last Week (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 6th. Over the last seven days, Bitradio has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar. Bitradio has a total market cap of $95,747.87 and $6.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitradio coin can currently be bought for $0.0106 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitradio alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006413 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002310 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bitradio Coin Profile

Bitradio (CRYPTO:BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 14,017,281 coins and its circulating supply is 9,017,276 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io.

Bitradio Coin Trading

Bitradio can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitradio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitradio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.