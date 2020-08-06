BitTorrent (BTT) Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 6th. During the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded up 6% against the dollar. One BitTorrent token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including UPbit and Binance. BitTorrent has a market capitalization of $268.43 million and $29.75 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008458 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $239.24 or 0.02020557 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00083894 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00192168 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000900 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000172 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00110448 BTC.

BitTorrent launched on January 20th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 659,952,625,000 tokens. The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent. The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com.

BitTorrent can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

