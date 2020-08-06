Blacer Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $201.00 (BLCR)

Blacer Coin (CURRENCY:BLCR) traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 6th. Over the last seven days, Blacer Coin has traded down 33.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Blacer Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Escodex and CoinExchange. Blacer Coin has a total market cap of $201.00 and $13.00 worth of Blacer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.33 or 0.00478125 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00017625 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00013805 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003580 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00013266 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000269 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000218 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Blacer Coin Profile

Blacer Coin (BLCR) is a coin. Blacer Coin’s total supply is 831,616 coins and its circulating supply is 164,249 coins. The Reddit community for Blacer Coin is /r/BlacerCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blacer Coin’s official website is blacercoin.com. Blacer Coin’s official Twitter account is @BlacerCoins.

Buying and Selling Blacer Coin

Blacer Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Escodex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blacer Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blacer Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blacer Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

