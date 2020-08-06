BLAST (BLAST) Price Reaches $0.0011 on Major Exchanges

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. One BLAST coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and STEX. BLAST has a market capitalization of $47,284.44 and $8.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BLAST has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BLAST alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002446 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000021 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000055 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000073 BTC.

BLAST Profile

BLAST is a coin. BLAST’s total supply is 44,783,173 coins. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com.

Buying and Selling BLAST

BLAST can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLAST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLAST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BLAST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLAST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.