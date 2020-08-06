Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Shares Down 7.4%

Shares of Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) were down 7.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.21 and last traded at $12.97, approximately 11,729,667 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 212% from the average daily volume of 3,754,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.01.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BE. ValuEngine cut Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Bloom Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.29.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.55 and a 200 day moving average of $9.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 3.19.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $156.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Bloom Energy’s revenue was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Corp will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloom Energy news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 120,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,045.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher White sold 22,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $210,483.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 307,245 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,016.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 544,717 shares of company stock worth $7,880,786. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth $11,026,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth $262,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth $10,129,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 222.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 119,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 82,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 147.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 162,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 96,879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.26% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile (NYSE:BE)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

