Blue Protocol (BLUE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $22.00

Blue Protocol (CURRENCY:BLUE) traded down 22.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. One Blue Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0120 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges including TOPBTC, CoinExchange, YoBit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). In the last seven days, Blue Protocol has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Blue Protocol has a market cap of $441,164.08 and approximately $22.00 worth of Blue Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00041115 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $585.82 or 0.04964455 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002194 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00051562 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00029992 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00013768 BTC.

Blue Protocol Token Profile

Blue Protocol is a token. Its launch date was October 17th, 2017. Blue Protocol’s total supply is 42,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,645,278 tokens. Blue Protocol’s official website is www.blueprotocol.com. Blue Protocol’s official message board is t.co/RoxhCbc3ku. Blue Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EthereumBlue. The Reddit community for Blue Protocol is /r/BlueCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Blue Protocol

Blue Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinExchange, TOPBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blue Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blue Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blue Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

