bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Price Target Lowered to $81.00 at Wedbush

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Wedbush from $89.00 to $81.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BLUE. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on bluebird bio from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.64.

Shares of BLUE opened at $62.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a current ratio of 5.25. bluebird bio has a 1 year low of $38.95 and a 1 year high of $126.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.91.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.58) by $2.22. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,531.04% and a negative return on equity of 60.05%. Sell-side analysts predict that bluebird bio will post -12.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kory James Wentworth sold 596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $39,562.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,849.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nick Leschly sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total transaction of $27,275.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,151,089.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,716 shares of company stock worth $110,272 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,526,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,882,000 after buying an additional 58,484 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 18,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 36.8% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in bluebird bio by 128.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 147,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,976,000 after acquiring an additional 82,877 shares during the period.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

