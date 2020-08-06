BMO Capital Markets Raises Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) Price Target to $16.50

Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $15.50 to $16.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 39.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OR. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Osisko gold royalties from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. CIBC upped their target price on Osisko gold royalties from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Osisko gold royalties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Osisko gold royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

Get Osisko gold royalties alerts:

NYSE OR traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.84. The stock had a trading volume of 115,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.53 and its 200 day moving average is $9.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.46, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71. Osisko gold royalties has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $13.17.

Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $39.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.25 million. Osisko gold royalties had a positive return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 64.59%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Osisko gold royalties will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OR. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 113.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties in the second quarter valued at about $146,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 17.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. 53.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Osisko gold royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

Further Reading: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Osisko gold royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko gold royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.