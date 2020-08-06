Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Trading Up 0.9%

Bonterra Energy Corp (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) was up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.16 and last traded at $1.16, approximately 6,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 5,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

Separately, TD Securities downgraded shares of Bonterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $2.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $38.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average is $1.33.

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.75 million for the quarter. Bonterra Energy had a negative net margin of 117.45% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%.

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium zone within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

