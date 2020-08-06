Boot Barn Holdings Inc Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Boot Barn in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 4th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.27. William Blair also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $147.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.49 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Boot Barn from $16.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Boot Barn from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Boot Barn from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.57.

NYSE BOOT opened at $22.42 on Thursday. Boot Barn has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $48.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.17 and a 200 day moving average of $23.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.90.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 35.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the first quarter worth $36,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 123.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 5,262.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 6,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at $105,000.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.