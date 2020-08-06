BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Price Target Raised to $23.00

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 40.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BWA. KeyCorp increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wolfe Research raised BorgWarner from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.69.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $38.72 on Thursday. BorgWarner has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $46.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.86 and its 200-day moving average is $31.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.74.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.33. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Brady D. Ericson sold 10,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $376,725.35. Also, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $623,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,711.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,935 shares of company stock worth $2,888,093 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $684,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 5.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 434,486 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,337,000 after purchasing an additional 21,469 shares in the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1,674.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 30,198 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 28,496 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter valued at $434,000. 98.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

