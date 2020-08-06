BOScoin (BOS) Price Down 16.8% Over Last 7 Days

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 6th. One BOScoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges including GDAC, Kucoin and CoinBene. BOScoin has a market cap of $1.44 million and $53,086.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BOScoin has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00043579 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000027 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000023 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000047 BTC.

BOScoin Coin Profile

BOScoin (BOS) is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 21st, 2017. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official message board is forum.boscoin.io. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BOScoin

BOScoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, CoinBene and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOScoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOScoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

