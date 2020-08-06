Bottos (BTO) 24 Hour Volume Tops $264,761.00

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 6th. In the last week, Bottos has traded 22.6% higher against the dollar. Bottos has a market capitalization of $2.07 million and $264,761.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bottos token can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, IDEX, Bibox and BigONE.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Bottos

BTO is a token. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2017. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos. Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bottos

Bottos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Gate.io, BigONE, Bit-Z, CoinEgg, LBank, OTCBTC and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bottos using one of the exchanges listed above.

