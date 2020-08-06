Brad Robbins Sells 10,723 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) Stock

Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) insider Brad Robbins sold 10,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $953,810.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,458 shares in the company, valued at $3,776,639.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brad Robbins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 24th, Brad Robbins sold 13,339 shares of Teradyne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.05, for a total transaction of $1,121,142.95.

Teradyne stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $90.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,674,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,385,706. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.87 and a fifty-two week high of $92.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.29. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $838.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.44 million. Equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TER shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Teradyne from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Cfra decreased their price target on Teradyne from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Northland Securities increased their price target on Teradyne from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.90.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth $13,395,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth $3,220,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

