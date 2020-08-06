Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Shares Down 7.3%

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BCLI) dropped 7.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.00 and last traded at $12.15, approximately 647,659 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 677,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.11.

BCLI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.11 million, a P/E ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.57.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sankesh Abbhi bought 46,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $607,659.21. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,494.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David Setboun bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $64,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $712,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,930 shares of company stock valued at $828,557 over the last 90 days. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 12.59% of the company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCLI)

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) adult stem cell therapies designed to address the unmet medical needs of patients with debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes a patient's own cells, which are engineered outside the body, to produce and secrete factors known to promote neuronal survival.

