Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.13 EPS

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 8.18%.

BFAM stock traded up $10.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $123.55. 1,514,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,120. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.35, a P/E/G ratio of 103.93 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.43. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a twelve month low of $64.23 and a twelve month high of $176.98.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BFAM shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.43.

In other news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,500 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.75, for a total transaction of $387,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,833,309.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 3,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.39, for a total value of $362,373.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,865 shares in the company, valued at $11,661,577.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,010 shares of company stock valued at $1,499,459. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

