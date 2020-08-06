Bristol Investment Fund Ltd Sells 116,000 Shares of Research Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS:RSSS) Stock

Research Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS:RSSS) major shareholder Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 116,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total transaction of $285,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,232,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,413,007.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bristol Investment Fund Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 3rd, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 175,000 shares of Research Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total transaction of $411,250.00.

On Friday, July 31st, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 25,000 shares of Research Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total transaction of $58,250.00.

On Friday, July 17th, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 73,745 shares of Research Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total transaction of $174,038.20.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 47,662 shares of Research Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $110,575.84.

On Monday, June 29th, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 12,036 shares of Research Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $30,330.72.

On Thursday, June 25th, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 45,964 shares of Research Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total transaction of $120,425.68.

Shares of RSSS remained flat at $$2.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 21,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,590. The company has a market capitalization of $65.35 million, a P/E ratio of -83.67 and a beta of 1.01. Research Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $4.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.48 and a 200-day moving average of $2.95.

Research Solutions Company Profile

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform.

