Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.10-6.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $40.5-42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $41.9 billion.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $59.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.47 and its 200-day moving average is $59.99. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $68.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BMY. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.93.

In related news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,777 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,382.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $195,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,086 shares in the company, valued at $981,406.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

