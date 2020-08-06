Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Position Decreased by Aurora Investment Managers LLC.

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,305 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 3.5% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 532.0% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.65, for a total value of $17,760,171.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas H. Krause sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.39, for a total transaction of $12,655,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 480,747 shares of company stock valued at $150,544,165. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Charter Equity upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $286.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.25.

Broadcom stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $329.30. The company had a trading volume of 102,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,687. The firm has a market cap of $132.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.15. Broadcom Inc has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $331.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $312.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.22.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.14. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

