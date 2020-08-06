Brokers Offer Predictions for HUGO BOSS AG/S’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BOSSY)

HUGO BOSS AG/S (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of HUGO BOSS AG/S in a report released on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Parker now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.64. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

BOSSY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of HUGO BOSS AG/S in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HUGO BOSS AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HUGO BOSS AG/S in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HUGO BOSS AG/S in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HUGO BOSS AG/S in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HUGO BOSS AG/S has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOSSY opened at $5.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.88 and a 200-day moving average of $6.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 536.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. HUGO BOSS AG/S has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $12.38.

HUGO BOSS AG/S (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $612.19 million during the quarter. HUGO BOSS AG/S had a positive return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 3.64%.

HUGO BOSS AG/S Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

