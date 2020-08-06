Brokers Offer Predictions for Neuronetics Inc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:STIM)

Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Neuronetics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Neuronetics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.10. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 75.27% and a negative net margin of 63.77%.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. William Blair cut shares of Neuronetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.75.

Shares of STIM opened at $3.23 on Thursday. Neuronetics has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $12.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 6.17.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Neuronetics by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 16,587 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Neuronetics by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 900,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 24,937 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Neuronetics by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 231,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 18,953 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Neuronetics by 105.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 15,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Neuronetics by 155.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 205,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 125,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

