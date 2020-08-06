Brokers Set Expectations for Aravive Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARAV)

Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Aravive in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.93) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.03).

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Aravive from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Aravive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Aravive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.30.

NASDAQ ARAV opened at $5.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 3.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 13.52 and a quick ratio of 12.36. Aravive has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $15.62.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.14.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Aravive during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Aravive during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Aravive by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Aravive by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 19,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Aravive by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 160,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 82,462 shares during the last quarter. 41.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Its lead candidate is AVB-S6-500, a soluble Fc-fusion protein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer, and pancreatic cancer.

