Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.91), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.95 million. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share.

BIP traded up $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $43.16. 299,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,320. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a one year low of $25.77 and a one year high of $56.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.70. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is presently 2,771.43%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James set a $50.00 price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.73.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

Featured Article: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.