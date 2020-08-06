Brooktree Capital Management Sells 7,863 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF)

Brooktree Capital Management trimmed its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,863 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group accounts for approximately 1.8% of Brooktree Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 4,591.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 11,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, President Brian P. Friedman purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.27 per share, with a total value of $81,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of JEF traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.43. The stock had a trading volume of 755,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,453,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.43. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $24.03.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

JEF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

