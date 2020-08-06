Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Shares Down 5.3%

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)’s stock price was down 5.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $64.64 and last traded at $64.89, approximately 1,002,232 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 957,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.55.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BC shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday, July 31st. CL King increased their target price on Brunswick from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Brunswick from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet raised Brunswick from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Brunswick in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.43.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -259.56 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.99 and a 200-day moving average of $53.75.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $987.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.62 million. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 23.56% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is 22.17%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,376,000. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Brunswick by 308.3% in the first quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 748,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,461,000 after purchasing an additional 564,913 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Brunswick by 74.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,265,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,766,000 after purchasing an additional 539,053 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Brunswick in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,051,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Brunswick by 53.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,185,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,945,000 after purchasing an additional 413,847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

