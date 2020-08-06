BTIG Research Raises CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Price Target to $45.00

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) had its price target lifted by analysts at BTIG Research from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CDNA. BidaskClub lowered shares of CareDx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CareDx from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of CareDx from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.57.

Shares of CareDx stock opened at $35.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -80.45 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.33. CareDx has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $37.54.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $41.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.61 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CareDx will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sasha King sold 25,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $840,806.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,334 shares in the company, valued at $937,855.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Goldberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $298,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,411,642.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,402 shares of company stock valued at $4,778,979 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 7.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,119,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,106,000 after acquiring an additional 222,464 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in CareDx by 265.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,760,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,261,000 after buying an additional 2,005,791 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CareDx by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,572,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,163,000 after buying an additional 7,923 shares in the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CareDx by 7.9% during the first quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,294,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,255,000 after buying an additional 94,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in CareDx by 12.3% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,109,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,213,000 after buying an additional 121,077 shares in the last quarter.

CareDx, Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

