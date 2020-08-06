BTU Protocol Hits One Day Volume of $277,689.00 (BTU)

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. BTU Protocol has a market cap of $37.54 million and approximately $277,689.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BTU Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00003534 BTC on popular exchanges including UPbit and Bittrex. Over the last week, BTU Protocol has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00041115 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $585.82 or 0.04964455 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002194 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00051562 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00029992 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00013768 BTC.

About BTU Protocol

BTU is a token. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,014,991 tokens. BTU Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest. BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol. The official website for BTU Protocol is www.btu-protocol.com. The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and UPbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTU Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BTU Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

