Buckhead Capital Management LLC Has $10.34 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,828 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 3.2% of Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $10,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in Intel by 119.5% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Cowen dropped their price target on Intel from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,109 shares of company stock valued at $568,933. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.57. 23,749,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,515,732. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.68. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

