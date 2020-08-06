Buckingham Asset Management LLC Has $3.77 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,431 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.4% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 271,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,899,000 after purchasing an additional 27,758 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 319.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 6,344 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.2% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% in the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 159,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,244,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Finally, Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.3% in the first quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 66,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after buying an additional 9,775 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,902,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,028,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,337.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,125,560.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.93.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.05. 6,923,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,592,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.76. The company has a market cap of $204.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.48. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 53.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

