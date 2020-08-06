Buckingham Asset Management LLC Has $6.31 Million Stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,216 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $6,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,036,309 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,966,504,000 after purchasing an additional 9,342,704 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,019,771 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,326,069,000 after purchasing an additional 169,921 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,211,580 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,192,433,000 after purchasing an additional 31,673 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,795,881 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $958,350,000 after acquiring an additional 61,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,721,539 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $946,057,000 after acquiring an additional 21,317 shares in the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.00.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $3.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $203.18. 3,158,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,495,928. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $221.93. The firm has a market cap of $150.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $189.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.72.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.94% and a net margin of 24.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Read More: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.