Buckingham Asset Management LLC Sells 7,412 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,412 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 332,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $80,166,000 after purchasing an additional 30,153 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 292,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,408,000 after purchasing an additional 15,808 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.7% in the first quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.3% in the first quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 3,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 77.7% in the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 6,522 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $259,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,309,656.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $717,600. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Amgen from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine lowered Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Amgen from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Amgen from $236.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Amgen from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.15.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $241.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,745,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,913,453. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.05 and a twelve month high of $264.97. The stock has a market cap of $140.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

