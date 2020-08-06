Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS) Shares Down 7.4%

Shares of Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS) were down 7.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50, approximately 164,540 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 103,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $39.43 million, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.54.

About Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS)

Butler National Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aerospace products and professional services in the United States. The company's Aerospace Products segment provides aircraft modifications include business-size aircraft from passenger to freighter configuration, radar systems, addition of aerial photography capabilities, and stability enhancing modifications for Learjet, Beechcraft, Cessna, and Dassault Falcon aircraft along with other specialized modifications.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Butler National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butler National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.