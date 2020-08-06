C J Advisory Inc. Boosts Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

C J Advisory Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 35.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,153 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF makes up about 4.5% of C J Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. C J Advisory Inc. owned about 0.30% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $5,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DSI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the first quarter worth $5,414,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 64.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,426,000 after acquiring an additional 320,775 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 43.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 369,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,976,000 after acquiring an additional 111,022 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the second quarter valued at $7,340,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 313,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,964,000 after acquiring an additional 28,730 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DSI traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $126.73. The company had a trading volume of 44,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,834. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.98 and a fifty-two week high of $128.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.14.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

