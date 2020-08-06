C J Advisory Inc. Sells 9,087 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

C J Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,087 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF comprises about 7.5% of C J Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. C J Advisory Inc. owned approximately 1.42% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $9,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,225,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 180.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 708,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,436,000 after purchasing an additional 456,085 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,948,000. Pegasus Partners Ltd. grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 384.6% in the 1st quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 24,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 19,498 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 71,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 19,105 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWL traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.52. The company had a trading volume of 22,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,346. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 52 week low of $52.77 and a 52 week high of $80.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.73.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.