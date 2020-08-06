C J Advisory Inc. Trims Position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

C J Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,830 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of C J Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. C J Advisory Inc. owned about 0.12% of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF worth $4,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $243,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 63.3% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 137,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,856,000 after purchasing an additional 53,247 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 75.1% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 21,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 9,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iberiabank Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 13,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

SUB traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $108.40. The company had a trading volume of 138,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,452. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $97.45 and a 52-week high of $108.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.94.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

