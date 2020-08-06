Caffyns (LON:CFYN) Trading Up 8%

Caffyns plc (LON:CFYN) was up 8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 300 ($3.69) and last traded at GBX 270 ($3.32), approximately 808 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 535 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 250 ($3.08).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 258.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 306.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 million and a PE ratio of -28.72.

About Caffyns (LON:CFYN)

Caffyns plc operates as a motor vehicles retailer in the Southeast of England. The company offers a range of new and used cars and vans; and sells tyres, oil, parts, and accessories, as well as provides aftersales, maintenance, and other services. It offers products of various brands, such as Audi, SEAT, Skoda, Vauxhall, Volkswagen, and Volvo.

