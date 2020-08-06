Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Shares Down 10.4%

Caladrius Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLBS)’s share price was down 10.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.24 and last traded at $2.33, approximately 729,528 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 375,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CLBS shares. Brookline Capital Management started coverage on Caladrius Biosciences in a report on Monday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 8th. Dawson James cut Caladrius Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Caladrius Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Caladrius Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.19.

Get Caladrius Biosciences alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.58.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.09). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caladrius Biosciences Inc will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Caladrius Biosciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caladrius Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLBS) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 411,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,550 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.96% of Caladrius Biosciences worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 6.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS)

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing products in cardiovascular and autoimmune disease that have the potential to restore the health of people with chronic illnesses. Its product pipeline includes CLBS12, CLBS14, and CLBS03. The company was founded on September 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Caladrius Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caladrius Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.