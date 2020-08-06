Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) Shares Sold by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY decreased its stake in Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) by 31.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,050,250 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 471,900 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned 2.61% of Caleres worth $8,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 8.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Caleres by 1,024.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 30,132 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Caleres by 6,336.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 17,425 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Caleres during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres in the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

CAL traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.23. The stock had a trading volume of 35,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,687. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.28. Caleres Inc has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $24.86.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The textile maker reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $397.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.91 million. Caleres had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Caleres Inc will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CAL shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Caleres in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Caleres from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Caleres from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Caleres from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Caleres currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

