Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Trading Down 5.5%

Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.13 and last traded at $6.22, 607,383 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 36% from the average session volume of 942,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.58.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Caleres from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Caleres in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Caleres from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $248.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.28.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The textile maker reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $397.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.91 million. Caleres had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. Caleres’s revenue was down 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caleres Inc will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Caleres by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,898,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,835,000 after acquiring an additional 939,840 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Caleres by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,813,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,431,000 after acquiring an additional 130,277 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Caleres by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,692,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,207,000 after acquiring an additional 200,883 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Caleres by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,681,398 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,846,000 after acquiring an additional 304,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in Caleres by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,522,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,915,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

About Caleres (NYSE:CAL)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

