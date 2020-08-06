Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 13.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Callaway Golf from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Stephens increased their price objective on Callaway Golf from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Callaway Golf from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Compass Point dropped their price objective on Callaway Golf from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Callaway Golf from $14.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.45.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

Shares of NYSE ELY traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.65. 3,100,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,678,575. Callaway Golf has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.53 and a 200-day moving average of $15.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 1.96.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $442.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Callaway Golf by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Callaway Golf during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.